Band of Valletta staff have donated 300 boxes of food and €5,000 to the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation and St Jeanne Antide Foundation.

Because of the pandemic, this year BOV staff could not get together to celebrate Christmas, and instead they got together to bring some cheer to people in need.

Fully aware that this COVID Christmas was going to be an even tougher one for families and individuals struggling with poverty, BOV staff embarked on a mission to collect as many non-perishable food items and other basic products as possible.

BOV branches directed their efforts towards helping St Jeanne Antide Foundation, donating toys, food items, personal hygiene and cleaning products.

Other BOV departments collected non-perishable food items for the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation. Employees working from home donated money towards these causes, with the bank subsequently topping up the fund. In total, €5,000 together with 300 boxes brimming with necessary items were collected and donated.

“We are ecstatic that we managed to collect so much. It was a true team effort, with a lot of planning and logistical co-ordination going on behind the scene. Our vans went all around the Malta and Gozo, collecting the numerous boxes from our branches and departments to ensure that the items are delivered well in time for Christmas, said Mary Rose Deguara, a member of the BOV team who worked relentlessly to make this initiative a success.

“When we work together, amazing things happen. All of us at Bank of Valletta feel humbled to share our blessings with struggling individuals and families,” said Jes Sciberras, one of the coordinators of this campaign.

The Foodbank Lifeline Foundation provides individuals and families who find themselves in crisis, due to benefit delays, low income, homelessness, sickness or housing issues, with enough food to cover them in the short-term until a more long-term solution is found.

St Jeanne Antide Foundation helps very vulnerable individuals and families facing complex life challenges, many of whom are doing their utmost to return to work, dealing with domestic violence, have severe illness in their family or are struggling with financial difficulties.

More information on how you can support the FoodBank Lifeline and St Jeanne Antide Foundations can be found on https://www.foodbanklifeline.com and https://www.antidemalta.org/.