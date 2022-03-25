Ukrainian officials in the strategic port city of Mariupol said Friday they feared 300 people could have died in last week's Russian strike on a theatre where hundreds were sheltering.

"From eyewitnesses, information is emerging that about 300 people died in the Drama Theatre of Mariupol following strikes by a Russian aircraft," Mariupol city hall wrote on Telegram.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week following the strike that hundreds of people, believed mostly to be women and children, had taken in the building at the time of the attack.

Mariupol city hall said Friday the theatre was destroyed in a "cynical" attack and claimed that Russia knew civilians were taking refuge in the building.

Zelensky says nearly 100,000 people are trapped without food, water or power in the besieged city and enduring fierce shelling by Russian forces.

The leader of Russia's southern republic of Chechnya said Thursday that forces from his region had taken control of Mariupol city hall and hoisted the Russian flag.

Chechen forces 'liberate' Mariupol city hall

Kadyrov posted on Telegram a video of a phone recording in Chechen, which he said was Russian parliamentary lawmaker Adam Delimkhanov speaking to "our valiant men".

"The guys are radioing to say that they liberated the building of the Mariupol authorities and put up our flag over it," the Chechen leader said on his Telegram, which has more than 1.4 million subscribers.

The former rebel-turned-Kremlin-ally wrote that Ukrainian "bandits who remained alive did not risk it and abandoned their positions... and fled".

"Other units are moving in parallel through the city and clearing it of Azov filth," he added, referring to Ukraine's far-right Azov Battalion.

"God willing, soon Mariupol will be completely cleansed," he wrote.

In a video released a few hours later, Kadyrov said Moscow's forces "have completely cleared the residential areas in the eastern part of the city".

The footage showed a group of soldiers raising a flag bearing the Chechen leader's image over a damaged building.