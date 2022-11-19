More than 300 public contracts have been torn up after they were reported for irregularities over the past six years.

Figures tabled in parliament by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana on Wednesday show that 338 public contracts have been overturned or revoked after they were reported by rival bidders to the Public Contracts Review Board (PCRB) since 2017.

That makes up some 41 per cent of all contracts reported, but is a drop in the ocean compared to the thousands of public tenders signed by the government every year.

Caruana was replying to a question posed by Opposition MP Jerome Caruana Cilia.

824 contracts reported to review board

He said that a total of 824 contracts had been reported to the PCRB, an average of 137 every year.

This year, 2022, already has the highest number of contracts reported with 176 flagged for review by November 11.

While 41 per cent were rescinded, a further 54 per cent of contracts flagged were found to be above board. There are still 26 cases pending judgement from the PCRB.

The PCRB carries out assessments into major contracts. According to its latest annual report, in 2021 it probed 140 tenders, worth an estimated €67 million in public funds.

These included a probe into how the government broke procurement rules when it used the pandemic to hand out a multimillion-euro cleaning contract for schools.

The PCRB had thrown out that complaint but it was later upheld by a court with the government now facing the likelihood of having to pay out compensation.

Last year, the PCRB’s chairman resigned after concerns were raised about him featuring in an investigation into a major fuel smuggling ring.

Anthony Cassar confirmed that the police had spoken to him but he denied any wrongdoing and insisted that his involvement was limited to offering professional services to some companies investigated by the police.