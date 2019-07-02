A coalition of NGOs fighting to save Dwejra from further development have raised the funds they need to fight in court a decision to grant a restaurant a permit extension.

In a statement, the 15 NGOs said that following the “scandalous” decision by the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal to overturn the Planning Authority's refusal for further development in Dwejra, the public had donated more than €3,000 for a court appeal to be filed.

The funds were raised through crowdfunding in just two days.

Dwejra, in Gozo, is a Natura 2000 site and is also designated a Dark Sky Heritage Area.

“At night this place can give spectacular views of the dark sky and stars while the iconic Scopoli’s Shearwater use the cliffs as their breeding habitat,” the NGOs said, adding that light pollution and increased development would damage the area.

The establishment in question, Azure Window Restaurant, had applied to install a canopy on an outdoor terrace to provide a few more tables and chairs outdoors.

Although the original application had included the phrase “installation of light”, the applicant Godwin Cassar told Times of Malta that this had been amended and that no new light fittings would be added.

"All of this negative publicity has really taken a toll on me and my business," he lamented.

He insisted that an engineer’s report, submitted as part of his appeal, had concluded that not only would light pollution not be increased by the installation of a canopy, but it would actually be reduced.

His detractors on the other hand, charge that the existing light fittings do not conform to the original permit for the site.

Both BirdLife Malta and the Institute of Space Sciences and Astronomy had officially objected to the development proposed and hence have the right to now appeal it in court.

“Not only does this successful fundraising campaign pave the way for the court appeal, but it also sends a clear message that civil society is strong and a force to be reckoned with,” the group said.

“The NGOs would like to thank the people for their support which motivates them further to fight for this cause, while promising to remain fighting to safeguard the natural and cultural heritage of our islands for the benefit of all,” they added.

Environment Minister Jose Herrera has also indicated he disagreed with the Tribunal decision and encouraged objectors to appeal "for the best interest of the environment".

The 15 NGOs:

- Bicycle Advocacy Group

- BirdLife Malta

- Din l-Art Ħelwa

- Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar

- Friends of the Earth Malta

- Isles of the Left

- Light Pollution Awareness Group

- Moviment Graffitti

- Nature Trust Malta

- Ramblers Association

- The Archaeological Society Malta

- The Astronomical Society of Malta

- The Institute of Space Sciences and Astronomy

- Wirt Għawdex

- Żminijietna - Leħen ix-Xellug