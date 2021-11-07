More than 3,000 trees are to be planted at Majjistral Park following agreement between the German Kummer-Vanotti Foundation and the Heritage Parks Federation (HPF).

The agreement was facilitated by Parks Malta and the Energy and Sustainable Development Ministry after the foundation indicated its wish to participate in afforestation projects, the ministry said.

The project will take some four years, with 3,333 trees due to be planted in different parts of the zone.

The park was set up in 2008 and its manager, Darren Saliba said this tree-planting project would continue to embellish it.

The Heritage Parks Federation is formed of several NGOs which together run the park. The federation has so far planted 9,000 trees in the park and removed more than 4,500 tons of waste.