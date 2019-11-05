The Gozo Visual and Performing Arts School received a donation of over €3,000 worth of books.

The donation, made by Liz Groves, owner of Island Books, consists of chamber, choral and orchestral music books as well as anthologies and biographies of the great composers.

“It is important that we invest in the educational resources of these schools especially when considering that courses offered may lead to a qualification at a Higher Diploma Level. In this context it is most appropriate to thank Ms Liz Groves who donated over €3,000 worth of books to the Gozo Visual and Performing Arts School," Principal Victor Galea said.