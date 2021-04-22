A total of €30,000 and around 45 vans full of clothes in good condition were collected in the Church’s Itma’ u Libbes campaign held during lent.

In a statement, the Church said the donations will be assisting people going through a difficult time.

The campaign was organised by the Archdiocese of Malta through the Caritas Parish Diaconia Network, Newsbook.com.mt and 103 Malta’s Heart.

The money will be used to buy food that will be distributed by parish priests to families in need while the clothes will be sorted, washed, ironed and packed to be sold to the public at a reasonable price.

The money will then be used to help those who cannot keep up with the cost of living.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna thanked the people for their generosity.

Those wanting to help can fill the form Ftit Ħin Qalb Kbira here.



