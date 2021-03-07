Fundación MAPFRE has opened the application process for the 10th edition of the Julio Castelo Matrán International Insurance Award, with a prize of €30,000.

The idea behind this international award is to give recognition to scientific works and innovative projects that contribute to the expansion of insurance activity within society and that promote economic stability and solidarity through insurance and social protection.

This accolade was first created 10 years ago in homage to Julio Castelo Matrán, who served as chairman of MAPFRE, playing an instrumental role in the company’s development, and who now holds the position of honorary chairman of Fundación MAPFRE.

Applications and documentation may be submitted in English, Spanish or Portuguese, and the work must either be unpublished or have been published in the last four years. Interested parties, whether individuals or institutions, can submit their projects before the deadline of May 31, using the form available at www.fundacionamapfre.org.

The award will be judged in July 2021 and will be awarded in October during the ceremony of the Fundación MAPFRE Social Innovation Awards, which give recognition to the individuals and institutions that have undertaken outstanding scientific, cultural or social actions for the benefit of society.

For more information regarding the general principles, log on to www.fundacionmapfre.org. One can also contact Nuria del Olmo or Alejandra Fernández at MAPFRE Corporate Communication by phoning +34 91 581 84 64, +34 91 581 22 16, +34 690 04 91 12 and +34 606 53 78 89 or by sending an e-mail to ndelolm@fundacionmapfre.org or alejandra@fundacionmapfre.org.