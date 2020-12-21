Works on the revamping of a recreational area next to a social housing estate in Rabat are almost complete, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said on Monday morning.

Addressing a press conference on the progress of the works, Borg said the €300,000 project in Għar Barka will see the area embellished with paving, benches, trees and swings and is scheduled to be finished next month.

“A total of 160 rosemary plants, five olive trees and five spruce trees have been planted, while an efficient LED lighting system and a new watering system will be installed,” he said.

To make the area more child-friendly, gates and more play equipment such as swings and see-saws will be installed in the area, he said.

“During the 1980s, when social housing was built in this area, this place was a designated zone for families. The swings were used quite a lot and have fallen into disrepair, eventually being abandoned. The local council has its own limitations, so we decided to intervene to assist the community,” he said.

“We are committed to work for a better quality of life and look forward to another year of more work and prosperity for our communities.”

The minister assured the works fall in line with the guidelines for people with disabilities.