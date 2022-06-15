To commemorate the 300th anniversary of the accession of Grand Master Antonio Manoel De Vilhena, MIDI will be hosting two lectures on the architectural legacy of this popular and benevolent Grand Master on Sunday, June 19 from 10am till noon at the chapel dedicated to St Anthony of Padua at Fort Manoel.

The first lecture will be conducted by Prof Conrad Thake, an architectural urban planner and architectural historian. He will be followed by Dr Stephen C. Spiteri an author of several books and studies on the military history and fortifications of Malta.

The public will also have the opportunity to view the restoration works carried out to date and enjoy the fort and all it has to offer.

Built in the early years of 1700s by the Grand Master Antonio Manoel de Vilhena of the Knights of St John and restored to its former glory by MIDI plc in the early years of 2000, Fort Manoel has stood majestically overlooking Marsamxett Harbour as a fine example to Malta’s baroque architecture since the early 18th century. The restored Fort is a gem of French military architecture designed by the Knight’s architect Charles François de Mondion.

Bookings for the lectures can be made via e-mail info@midimalta.com or telephone 2065 5500. Doors open at 9:30am and close at 1pm.