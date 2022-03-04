Customs officials intercepted a total of €30,373 in undeclared cash in two separate incidents over the past days.

In a statement on Friday Customs said a Romanian man was stopped by officers during a random currency control check at the ferry terminal. He was found to be carrying €11,445 in undeclared cash.

The Romanian was travelling to Sicily.

Separately at the Malta International Airport, Charlie the customs' dog sniffed out €18,928 in undeclared cash at the departures lounge.

When questioned, a Swedish passenger en-route to Turkey said he was carrying €15,000, however, a thorough search led to the discovery of €18,928 in undeclared cash.

Both passengers were offered an out-of-court settlement and were administered a fine.