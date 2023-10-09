Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will preside over religious functions to mark the 307th anniversary of the dedication of the Gozo cathedral. Mgr Teuma will lead sung vespers with the Cathedral Chapter on Tuesday, October 10, at 6pm, while on Wednesday, October 11, he will preside over pontifical concelebrated Mass at 6.30pm.

Don Carlo Magri was appointed archpriest of the Gozo Matrice by way of Apostolic Letters of February 10, 1681. After a brilliant career in Rome, Don Carlo was constrained to return to Malta due to poor eyesight. Although he was 64, neither his age nor his failing eyesight could daunt his appointment.

It did not take him long to perceive the dilapidated state of the medieval fabric of the Matrice and the steadily increasing costs for its maintenance. Don Carlo soon became convinced the only solution was to build a new church.

He made contact with Lorenzo Gafà, Malta’s most eminent architect of the 17th century, who is credited with the introduction of the baroque style in Malta. When Bishop Davide Cocco-Palmeri was shown the plans of the new church, he not only agreed with the project, but promoted it heartily.

On January 11, 1693, a severe earthquake hit Malta and Gozo, and the medieval Matrice was irretrievably damaged. Preparations for the building of a new church had started almost a decade before the earthquake. Obviously, the earthquake hastened the project, but archpriest Magri died on October 25, 1693.

The building of the church was earnestly taken in hand by his successor Fr Nicolò-Natale Cassia-Magri. On September 21, 1697, in an elaborate ceremony, he laid the foundation stone of the present cathedral. The new church was built around and above the old church as it continued to be used for religious functions. Eventually, in 1711, the old church was dismantled and the new one was inaugurated and blessed on the eve of the feast of Santa Marija. On Sunday, October 11, 1716, Bishop Giacomo Cañaves consecrated the new church which was dedicated to Santa Marija and St Ursula, patron saint of Gozo.