Around 30km of rubble walls across Gozo have been restored or rebuilt through a €10 million EU-funded project.

Walls along 40 different roads in Xagħra, Nadur, Xewkija, Għajnsielem, Għasri, San Lawrenz, Sannat, Qala, Santa Lucija, Kerċem, Żebbuġ and Rabat were improved as a result, the Gozo Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The works were led by a division of the ministry named EkoGħawdex. They were co-financed through the EU’s agricultural funds.

The completed works were jointly announced by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and EU Funds parliamentary secretary Chris Bonett.