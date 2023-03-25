Work to build a new blood bank has started, with the €30 million project expected to be completed in 2025.

Excavation works at the site began this week.

The new 4,150 square metre centre close to Mater Dei Hospital will, once completed, replace the Blood Transfusion Centre in Gwardamanġa.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said the centre would also allow the national healthcare service to offer cell therapy services to cancer patients and also provide the tools to store and prepare organs for transplanting.

The project is being co-financed through the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility.

Video: Health Ministry