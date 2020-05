The M/V St John Paul II which left Grand Harbour Valletta yesterday was dressed to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Pope John Paul II’s round trip between Valletta, St Paul’s Islands and Gozo, on another Virtu vessel, SES San Franġisk, in 1990. This historic voyage was the highlight of the pope’s visit to Malta between May 25 and 27, 1990.

