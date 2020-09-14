The Malta Journalism Awards Commission of the Malta Institute of Journalists has launching the 30th edition of the awards with some changes from previous editions and the inclusion of new categories.

The awards are aimed at acknowledging and awarding journalistic efforts and promoting high standards in local journalism.

The contest will have 18 categories with the main award being for the Best Investigative Journalism.

The edition will also include the Gold Award that will go to the journalist who distinguished himself throughout a long career.

Works submitted for the awards must have been published during 2019.

Submissions will be received until September 25. The awards final night will be November 14, 2020.

The categories are:

Investigation of the Year; Best Upcoming Journalist of the Year; Print Journalism – News; Audiovisual Journalism – News; Audiovisual Journalism – Footage; Audio Journalism – Radio/Podcast; Online Journalism; Photojournalism – News/Current Affairs;

Photojournalism – Open; Sports Journalism; Sports Photography; Feature; Specialised Journalism; Opinion Articles/Editorials; Human Interest Story of the Year; Cartoon of the Year; Best use of Maltese Language in Journalism (No submission required) and The Gold Award.

Rules and Regulations can be found on: https://igm.mt/2020/09/14/malta-journalism-awards-30-rules-and-regulations/https://igm.mt/2020/09/14/malta-journalism-awards-30-rules-and-regulations/