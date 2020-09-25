Thirty-one new coronavirus cases were detected between Thursday and Friday, the health authorities said.

The new COVID-19 cases were identified from a total of 2,545 swab tests.

In their daily update on Facebook, the health ministry also said 70 patients had recovered overnight, one of the highest number of recoveries in weeks.

This means that as of 12.30pm on Friday, Malta had a reported 639 active cases, not including migrants, out of a total of 2,929 detected since the start of the pandemic outbreak in March.

A total of 242,932 swabs have been taken so far.

The past few days have been Malta’s worst since the start of the pandemic with 13 deaths being recorded since Saturday. This brings the number of coronavirus-linked deaths up to 29.

The country is currently the fifth-highest country in the EU in terms of cases per 100,000 people and the third-highest in terms of deaths per 100,000 over the past 14 days, according to European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) tables last updated on Thursday.

The ECDC on Thursday also listed Malta among countries of high concern.

Details about the cases are being given by Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci in her weekly update.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.