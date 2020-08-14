Another 31 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded overnight but 54 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the number of active cases down to 505.

The recoveries included 44 boat migrants.

It is the first time in weeks that the number of recoveries surpassed that of new cases.

Since March, Malta has had 1,276 known cases, including nine deaths.

Figures uploaded on Facebook by the health authorities show that 2,135 swabs were carried out in the past day.

A total of 152,087 swab tests have carried out since swabbing started in March.

The spike in cases in Malta has forced a number of European countries to impose restrictions on those travelling from the island.

Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci is addressing a press conference on this week's cases. Read the story and watch the press conference live here.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.