A Labour Party program designed to encourage women to enter politics has been boosted through the addition of 31 new recruits.

The 31 women who have joined the PL’s Lead program are the fourth cohort of aspiring politicians to enrol in the program, which is coordinated by MEP Miriam Dalli.

They were announced during a press conference on Saturday morning held at the Labour Party’s headquarters, during which PL president Daniel Micallef emphasised the party’s goal of achieving gender parity on its electoral candidate lists.

Lead was created in July 2017, just after the general election, as part of what the PL has said is a 10-year plan to ensure half of its electoral candidates by 2027 will be women.

RELATED STORIES How to become a woman MP - Ranier Fsadni

Mr Micallef said that the LEAD program was already bearing fruit, as 84 per cent of women who had taken part in the program and went on to contest local council elections last May had been elected.

Earlier this year, the Labour government unveiled its plans to increase the number of women MPs in parliament, which remains far below the EU average.

Those plans would see the number of MPs in Malta’s parliament increase by up to 12 additional seats to achieve gender parity. A technical committee led by academic Carmen Sammut has been tasked with assessing that plan and the public’s feedback to it.