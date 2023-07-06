A total of 31 contraventions were issued to cab drivers while another 13 were issued against privately-owned vehicles following two roadside inspections at St Paul's Bay. 

The clampdown against cab drivers comes amid complaints that a number of drivers were not compliant and were not properly trained. The so-called Y-plate cabs comprise vehicles booked over the phone, through ride-hailing apps.

On Wednesday, Transport Malta conducted two roadside inspections in St Paul's Bay as part of ongoing efforts to ensure road safety and compliance with traffic regulations.

In a statement, the agency said that during the first inspection, 155 Y-plate vehicles and a number of privately-owned vehicles were inspected. A total 30 contraventions were issued.

In the second, 46 Y-plate vehicles and a number of privately-owned vehicles were inspected, leading to 31 contraventions. Two vehicles were also towed as a consequence of serious violations observed during the inspection. An e-scooter was confiscated.

Transport Malta CEO Jonathan Borg said road safety was TM's top priority.

"By conducting targeted operations, we aim to enforce traffic regulations and create a safer environment for everyone," he said.

Enforcement director Patrick Pollacco said that through such operations, TM enforced compliance and raised awareness about the importance of adhering to traffic rules.

 

