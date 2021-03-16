313 new COVID-19 cases and a further three deaths were reported on Tuesday.

The health authorities said two women aged 70 and a man aged 73 died at Mater Dei Hospital after having tested positive for the virus, raising the death toll to 315.

215 patients recovered over the past 24 hours and there are now 3,113 active cases.

4,463 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours.

The number of vaccinations climbed to 126,277 of which 40,681 are second doses.