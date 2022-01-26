A total of 314 new COVID-19 cases have been registered overnight, as another two men died while positive with the virus.

The victims were aged 86 and 88. The new deaths bring the death toll up to 538.

Data published by the health authorities showed that another 490 people recovered, bringing the number of active cases down to 4,309.

Of these, 101 are in hospital, including six who are receiving intensive care.

A total of 325,224 vaccine boosters have been given so far.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Tuesday that 75% of people had now received the booster dose, COVID cases are dropping and the situation in hospitals is under control.

He said vaccination certificates will not be needed for entry into restaurants, snackbars and social clubs from February 7.

However, they will continue for the time being to be needed for entry for mass events, sports events, gaming halls, night clubs and travel.