A total of 314 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, with one patient dying while infected with the virus over the previous 24 hours.

Data published by the Superintendence of Public Health showed that there are currently 7,746 known active virus cases in the country.

It is the sixth consecutive day that the number of active COVID-19 cases has declined, with the numbers having peaked at just over 9,100 on April 11.

No information about the number of COVID-19 patients receiving hospital treatment or in intensive care was made available, with authorities having abruptly stopped that information on the first day of the new legislature.

Public health chief Charmaine Gauci revealed earlier this week that, as of Wednesday there were 131 virus patients in hospital but that around 70 per cent of them were being treated for conditions unrelated to COVID-19.

Gauci was speaking during an episode of Times of Malta show Ask Charmaine.