More than 300,000 contraband cigarettes were seized from a car and three garages in Qormi on Wednesday.

The Customs Department said the cigarettes were seized in an operation between its Customs Enforcement Unit and the Police Rapid Intervention Unit.

A total of 318,940 cigarettes were elevated.

Customs enforcement officials followed a vehicle leaving Qormi and requested the assistance of the police to intercept the vehicle.

The vehicle was detained in Għaxaq and a search led to the discovery of 89,600 contraband cigarettes.

The man was placed under arrest pending investigation.

Subsequent searches in two garages, a bar, and the bar's store belonging to two men connected to the detained man, led to the discovery of a further 229,340 cigarettes. Both men were also placed under arrest and taken into custody pending investigation.

The endangered taxes emanating from these contraband cigarettes amount to €73,768 made up of €55,777 excise duty, €12,664 value added tax, and €5,327 in import duty.