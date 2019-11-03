Today’s readings: Wisdom 11, 22 - 12, 2; 2 Thessalonians 1, 11 - 2, 2; Luke 19, 1-10.

The gospel narrative is scandalous for many who fail to discern with depth who Jesus really is. In today’s text, while Zacchaeus is joyfully welcoming Jesus in his house, those who believed themselves holier than thou were complaining. One wonders what God they believed in.

We are living very similar times and having the same old sensation that while there is someone bold enough to make the Church move on, many others opt to stay on the fence criticising. They fail to realise that after all, things can and have to change.

Leafing through the final document that the Pan-Amazon Synod of Bishops consigned to Pope Francis these past days, the feeling is of great joy that at long last there is a ‘world Church’ on the global stage. There is a colourful Church with indigenous people, like Zacchaeus, joyfully welcoming Jesus about whom they have surely heard much yet whom they always felt as alien to their daily realities.

Conversion is the key to the synod’s final document as well as to today’s gospel text narrating the story of a true conversion. It is not the conversion we speak about in Lent. Neither is it the conversion EWTN preachers hammer on while conveniently staging an ongoing obscene and scandalous anti-Francis campaign financed by right-wing groups who believe to have a monopoly over Christianity.

The problem is that here we have two different Christs. The one the Pharisees and scribes in the gospel imagined for themselves as comfortably accommodating their religious mentality, and the real Christ who never dwelt in their temple and whose commitment was to roam about encountering the estranged, the poor, the sick, the sinners, and all those who genuinely desired to meet him and let him in.

The Church nowadays has come to a make or break situation. It cannot afford to claim any further to have the sure and clear standpoint from where to see and interpret reality and God. Reality and God need to be understood from the standpoint of people even when these are judged to be alien from a religious point of view but who are genuinely on the same wavelength of Zacchaeus in today’s gospel.

Zacchaeus, St Luke tells us, was a senior tax collector and a wealthy man. By definition he was not welcome in the temple and not eligible to the salvation and healing of Jesus. But, wonder of wonders, “he was anxious to see what kind of man Jesus was”. The Pharisees and scribes were anxious only to create their own Jesus.

Jesus is not of our making. Many kept asking themselves these past weeks how could it ever be possible for Pope Francis to call a synod in Rome for the Amazon region and desecrate St Peter’s and the front rows of the basilica at the heart of Christianity with such a colourful parade of so many indigenous cultures held so distant from our western legacy.

This is not the Church we were used to. We still seem to be bound to the Jesus of our catechism classes, to the God who lives outside history, to a traditional teaching that stopped developing and is just stagnant for many. This is not the real God. The real God is in becoming. The real God is part of history; He became incarnate, one with us and with all the indigenous cultures of the world.

He is the God who, like Jesus in today’s gospel, is not inviting us to the temple but coming to stay at our house to change our house in a temple. He is the God, as we read in the first reading from Wisdom, a lover of life, Himself anxious to see salvation come to our homes.

As someone wrote, the genius of this synod is that the usual argument against change in the Church has been neutralised. The Church is now moving on beyond the polar tension at the heart of its life between the demands of the law and the pastoral needs of people. The Church is again finding its real place in the world, letting people themselves speak of the God they experience.