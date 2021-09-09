Another 30 COVID-19 cases were registered overnight while 32 of the total patients are being treated in hospital.

Three are in intensive care, the health authorities said.

With 28 recoveries, the number of active cases now stands at 745.

By Tuesday 802,798 vaccine doses had been administered in Malta, including 1,320 booster doses.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Chris Fearne signalled a shift in the focus from COVID-19 daily case numbers to hospitalisation rates.

He said the "main emphasis" of the daily COVID-19 update will be placed on the number of people being treated in hospital and in intensive care (ITU).

Also on Tuesday, Education Minister Justyne Caruana announced school protocols for the new scholastic year saying pupils will still have to wear masks in class but physical education, lab work, and classroom birthday parties will be permitted.