32 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Sunday, while a further 19 patients recovered.

Malta's number of known active COVID cases now stands at 565.

Of these, 12 are being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, including two in intensive care.

According to an analysis by Times of Malta, the elderly have been spared the rise in COVID cases seen in other age groups, with booster shots having been administered to most of the over 70s but yet to reach the younger cohorts.

So far, 71,828 booster jabs have been administered.

By Saturday, a total of 903,363 COVID vaccine doses were administered.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Friday that while school Christmas concerts will be allowed to go ahead this year, students cannot mingle with the audience and those in attendance must be fully vaccinated and wear masks.