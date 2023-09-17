Another 32 people were found to be living in Malta irregularly during police inspections.

The police said on Sunday the process to return these people to their country or to the country where they can live legitimately has been embarked upon.

The 32 were found in Marsa, Ħamrun, Mosta, Żebbuġ, Marsascala, Msida, Qormi and St Paul's Bay. The inspections were carried out in residences, on public transport and in zones where migrants are known to congregate in search of work.

The police were assisted by the Detention Services.

Other migrants and foreign workers were recently arrested during raids and inspections in various localities.