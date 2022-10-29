The Royal Malta Golf Club will be hosting a junior competition on its course in Marsa tomorrow.

Details of the competition were given by William Beck, president of the Malta Golf Association, who announced that 32 boys and girls, who are aged under 16 years of age, will be taking part.

Beck said that golf was one of a few sports that can be played by the whole family at the same time and can be practised in the most beautiful parts around the world.

“More people are increasing their appreciation towards the sport of golf because it is now approved that it helps both the physical and mental health of a player,” Beck said.

Beck thanked the official sponsors of the junior competition, Ozo Group, and stated that it is thanks to sponsorships of this type, that the sport can continue to grow.

