A 12-hour televised marathon in aid of the Inspire Foundation collected €329,210 on Sunday to construct a new rehabilitation and wellness centre at the NGO’s premises in Marsascala.

"We are thrilled and deeply grateful for the incredible outpouring of support from individuals, businesses, and communities across Malta and Gozo," CEO Antonello Gauci said.

"The Jien Suċċess telethon not only showcased the strength of unity but also reinforced the shared commitment towards creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for individuals with disabilities and those in need of our services."

The estimated cost for constructing the centre is approximately €400,000. It will provide a fully accessible facility with a rehabilitation gym tailored to the specific needs of individuals with neurological injuries or physical limitations.

The centre will offer specialised services aimed at fostering emotional support, empowerment, and overall well-being for individuals and their families.

