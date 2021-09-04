Sixty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, with 33 virus patients currently requiring hospital treatment.

Data provided by the Health Ministry on social media revealed that 33 patients recovered overnight, leaving a total of 719 active cases in the country.

The 33 patients in hospital is a decrease from Friday's figure, when 37 people were hospitalised.

Two patients are currently in intensive care - the same number as registered the previous day.

Healthcare workers administered 3,351 swab tests over the previous day.

Vaccination

Data also showed that 413,600 people are now fully vaccinated, up from 413,292 on Friday.

The figures indicated that a total of 692 vaccine doses were administered over the previous 24 hours.

As of Saturday, a total of 798,760 vaccine doses had been administered in Malta and Gozo.

Any Maltese resident who is not yet vaccinated can receive a COVID-19 vaccine by visiting a walk-in vaccination centre set up at the University of Malta. Residents in Gozo who do not want to cross islands to receive a vaccine can dial 145 to receive a vaccination appointment.