Another 33 persons were each fined €100 overnight for being in groups of more than three.

Gatherings of more than three were outlawed as part of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

No one was found breaching obligatory quarantine during in 472 inspections that were carried out in the past 24 hours.

The authorities reiterated their appeal for one and all to be responsible and co-operate with the directives issued by the authorities.