It is a well-known fact that international competition is beneficial to sport’s growth. Having such a small country and an equally small pool of players and teams, the local basketball community has had to rely on its import players as well as FIBA’s annual Small Countries Games for the development of its national team players, those of whom have remained within the local leagues that is.

Last weekend, Malta finally made its next step albeit, in 3×3 – The Europe Cup qualifiers in Limassol, Cyprus.

In this international debut for the women’s 3×3 national team, a first in this variation of basketball, Malta made its way through to the semi-finals, losing out to hosts Cyprus who won qualification for the finals in Graz, Austria in September, unbeaten in all four games played.

