There were 33 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. With 36 new recoveries, the number of people currently infected with the virus stands at 519, the lowest since October 5.

Although the number of new cases has gone up since Tuesday's low of 13, it has been in double digits every day since March 27.

No new deaths were recorded for the second day running, leaving the death toll at 411.

The new cases were found from 2,129 swab tests, meaning a positivity rate of 1.55%.

So far, 295,587 Pfizer, Moderna and Astra Zeneca vaccine doses have been administered, 93,727 of which are second jabs. A total of 6,790 jabs were given on Wednesday, the highest number given in a single day since COVID-19 vaccines started to be administered in Malta.

Vaccine registration will open for those in their 40s on Friday and the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine, which Malta received last Friday, can now also start to be used.

The jab has been reviewed by the European Medicines Authority which decided on Tuesday that blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of this vaccine, but that the benefits of the shot still outweigh the risks.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), as of Monday, 35.7% of those in their 50s in Malta were administered their first jab.

