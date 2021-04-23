A total of 33 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, with another 38 people recovering.

This means that the number of people currently infected with the virus stands at 513, the lowest since October 4.

Although the number is higher than Tuesday's low of 13, the new cases have been double digits every day since March 27.

The health authorities said a 93-year-old woman died, bringing the death toll up to 412.

The new cases were found from 1,804 swab tests, meaning a positivity rate of 1.83%.

So far, 301,594 vaccine doses have been administered, 96,631 of which are second jabs.

Vaccine registration opened for those in their 40s on Friday.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), as of Monday, 35.7% of those in their 50s in Malta were administered their first jab.

Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci is currently giving details on the latest cases in her weekly news conference.

