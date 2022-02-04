Post-secondary students who started their course in the past year will be receiving €300 worth of free internet in vouchers.

The scheme, now in its second edition, was launched on Friday by Economy minister Silvio Schembri and Education Minister Clifton Grima. It will cost the government €1 million.

A total 3,300 students in state, independent and church post-secondary schools, Junior College and MCAST are eligible.

Grima said the initiative is one of a number of incentives for students announced during the Budget.

"Such incentives will push and encourage more students to continue their education, pushing them to grow and achieve more."

Schembri said the vouchers will be distributed electronically by this week and can be redeemed between February 7 and July 15.

Students may use the vouchers on any internet scheme offered, Schembri said as he thanked Epic, Melita and Go for their participation.