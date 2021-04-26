The Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Nadur is celebrating the 333rd anniversary since it was created a parish. To mark the occasion, on Wednesday archpriest Jimmy Xerri will lead a concelebrated Mass together with the Chapter and clergy at 6pm. The Jubilate Deo choir, under the direction of Antoine Theuma, will take part. Mro Theuma will sing the antiphon Petrus Apostolus et Paulus Doctor Gentium.

On April 28, 1688, the Bishop of Malta and Gozo Davide Cocco Palmieri O.S.Io.Hieros. set up four new parishes in Gozo, namely Nadur, Qala, Għajnsielem, Mġarr. During the first years the church of the Immaculate Conception served the spiritual needs of the people until the parish church was built. In 1716 there is the first reference to the main altarpiece depicting Saint Peter and Saint Paul on their way to martyrdom.

Since the parish population began to grow rapidly, in 1760 parish priest Fr Salvatore Galea blessed the first stone of a new parish church which was built on the site of the former one. It was consecrated on May 12, 1867 by the Apostolic Administrator of Gozo Paolo Micallef OESA during the tenure of parish priest Fr Giovanni Battista Grech.

At the beginning of the 20th century parish priest Can Giovanni Camilleri and his nephew Can Martino Camilleri planned the enlargement and decoration of the parish church. In 1967 the Collegiate church was raised to the dignity of a Minor Basilica with the bull Romæ Parentibus of Pope Paul VI.