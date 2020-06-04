Subscribing to lotteries such as Mega Millions gets you massive discount and possible victory

The American Mega Millions is widely popular for their massive jackpots – and is available in Malta – thanks to Jackpot.com. Right now, Mega Millions is giving a €338 prize. To add, people have won gigantically with this lottery since the very beginning.

You must’ve placed bets on Mega Millions via Jackpot.com countless times – but did you know that this lottery offers a subscription? For just €19.99 monthly on Mega Millions, a win could be around the corner.

First, subscribing to any lottery – such as Mega Millions – will mean you will never miss a single draw. Your numbers will be automatically inputted for you in each and every draw. It also ensures you save some money while you’re at it. For instance, with Mega Millions, upon subscription, you will have saved €8 – doesn’t this all sound amazing?

Wait – it gets better. You can also choose to change your numbers at any given time. To add, with some of the lotteries available at Jackpot.com, there’s no maximum jackpot, so the prize amount just keeps on rolling and advancing – so keep your eyes on the prize. You can also cancel at any time so there’s no pressure on you.

Intrigued? Simply go to Jackpot.com, click on any lotto page and you can purchase as many lines as you want, choose the subscription option, and you will automatically see your savings in your shopping cart.

For more discounts throughout the year, simply follow Jackpot.com on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest draw results, and exceptional deals.

Jackpot.com was founded in 2016 and has been growing ever since, with licences not just in Malta, but also in the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Sweden, and Italy.

Disclaimer: Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA. Licence number MGA/B2C/362/2016. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.