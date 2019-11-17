Today’s readings: Malachi 3, 19-20; 2 Thessalonians 3, 7-12; Luke 21, 5-19.

Speaking of the future from a faith perspective should ultimately point to hope. Hope is at the centre of today’s Scripture readings, even if the discourse is wrapped in apocalyptic language verging on the tragic. On this Sunday approaching the end of the liturgical year, which culminates in the celebration of Christ’s Lordship in the entire universe, we are invited to look deep inside us to recover the hope that gives stability in spite of all that is unstable around us.

We live in times of great anxiety and many, from politics and Church alike, prefer to exploit this feeling and win followers by being ‘popu­list’. Jesus in today’s gospel speaks of populism as a cheap and deceiving recipe. He warns of those who instil fear in people by claiming that “The time is near at hand”. Jesus labels these as manipulators. Real leaders are wiser and more profound in managing the anxiety of people.

When Jesus speaks of signs like earthquakes, plagues and famines he is not referring to the end of the world. Humanity has recurringly experienced throughout its history too many of these and yet it survived. So we should discern with more depth the words of Jesus before coming to conclusions that may sound superficial and deceiving. What Jesus makes us beware is that in the face of all these signs, it is easy for many to lose their faith.

Jesus makes another important point in today’s text. He speaks of disaster at the same time that “some were talking about the Temple, remarking how it was adorned with fine stonework and votive offerings”. Jesus, spoilsport as always, warns that “the time will come when not a single stone will be left on another”.

In times of big choices, it is faith as an inner force that endures. The vestiges of religion may be too worldly or even weak to endure the demands and pressures in times of instability. This is the sense of what the prophet Malachi, in the closing book of the Old Testament, is saying when addressing a people plagued by a false sense of religious security in what they believed to be a privileged relationship with God.

Acknowledging the situation of God’s people, Malachi is harsh in his judgement, yet looks to the future and the dawn of a new covenant, pointing beyond to “the sun of righteousness which will shine out with healing in its rays”. He speaks of turmoil followed by the sun’s healing rays. In theological jargon, this is the eschatological tension between the now and the not yet, which is part and parcel of the life of the Christian who acknowledges that life’s journey proceeds elsewhere and that our destination is not in the immanence of earthly existence.

This is also what Jesus means when he says “your endurance will win you your lives”. Endurance means the ability to hold firm in times unpleasant or painful. Jesus speaks grimly of fearful happenings but exhorts us: “Do not be frightened”. He speaks of fearful sights and great signs from heaven and of persecution, indicating “that will be your opportunity to bear witness”.

The remedy for all that is destabilising around us is not populism or a sense of defeat that dismantles the faith. The remedy for those who believe is “the eloquence and the wisdom” that will be given and that strengthens our spirit in times of anxiety and keeps us focussed not on the end of things but on the true meaning and purpose of life. There is an old saying among the Jews: the Jews didn’t keep the Sabbath, the Sabbath kept the Jews. What is it that keeps us sane in this day and age when there is so much instability in life and when even as believers we feel so insecure?

In his struggle to survive the Holocaust, Viktor Frankl wrote in his Man’s Search for Meaning: “Woe to him who saw no more sense in his life, no aim, no purpose, and therefore no point in carrying on. We had to learn ourselves, and furthermore, we had to teach the despairing men, that it did not really matter what we expected from life, but rather what life expected from us”. Unlike Frankl, we live relatively free and prosperous lives. Yet it comes so easy for us to create our own prison cells and lose the moral strength that made Frankl endure the tragedy of a concentration camp.