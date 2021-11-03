Malta has recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily tally in six weeks.

Another 21 patients recovered, bringing the tally of known COVID-19 cases in Malta up to 251.

Nine patients are in hospital, four of them in ITU. There were 10 patients in hospital on Tuesday, including four in ITU.

Healthcare workers have administered 883,070 vaccine doses so far, with 54,979 of those being booster doses.

Wednesday's figure was the highest since September 14 when there were 50 cases.