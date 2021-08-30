Another 34 new COVID-19 cases have been registered overnight as 35 patients recovered, the health authorities said on Monday in their daily update on Facebook.

The new cases, found from 2,362 swab tests, bring the number of active cases to 634.

Of these, 32 are at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are receiving intensive care.

Vaccinations

So far, a total of 412,062 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

In all, 795,649 Janssen, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab doses have been administered.

Vaccination is open to walk-in patients at a centre at the University of Malta.

Gozitan residents who wish to be vaccinated in Gozo can call 145 to receive an appointment on the island.

Health Minister Chris Fearne last week said Malta has reached a COVID-19 vaccination rate of 90%.

He said the government is considering giving booster doses to those aged over 70.

He had previously announced an additional dose of the vaccine for the immuno-compromised and those in homes for the elderly from mid-September.