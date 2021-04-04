A total of 34 new COVID-19 cases were announced by health authorities on Sunday, the lowest number of cases announced since September 30.

This is the ninth consecutive day that the number of new cases remained in double-digits.

A 72-year-old man died at Mater Dei Hospital while infected with the virus, bringing the country’s COVID-19 death toll up to 398.

The new cases were found from 2,162 swab tests over the previous 24 hours.



Active cases declined for the 18th consecutive day and now stand at 549, after 114 patients recovered overnight. The last time Malta had fewer active cases was on October 7.

A total of 212,466 vaccine doses have been administered so far, with 58,004 of those being second doses.

More than 99 per cent of those given a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed immunity against the virus and did not get infected after receiving the jab.