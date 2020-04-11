The last 24 hours have seen 34 people fined €100 each for breaching regulations prohibiting gatherings of more than three, according to health authorities.

Those fined were found during regular police patrols to enforce the regulations, with the sunny weather of the last few days prompting authorities to urge people to remain indoors.

Meanwhile, one person was found breaching obligatory quarantine during 272 inspections carried out by police.

Another fine was issued to a hairdresser found to be illegally operating behind closed doors, police said.

Health authorities warned in the government's daily COVID-19 bulletin that the outbreak had entered a critical two-week period, and that more restrictive measures may be needed as soon as the coming days.

"This is a make or break period," authorities said. "If we obey, we will be able to move on from this period rapidly. If we relax our attitude, we will remain in this situation longer and the authorities have made it clear that from next week more restrictive measures would have to be announced. The heroes in the health sector are doing sterling work and we cannot be the ones to undermine them by leaving our homes and running about."