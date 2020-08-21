Valletta's Ċentru Santu Rokku, which houses a youth centre, will be restored and upgraded through a Planning Authority €347,000 investment.

During a site visit with PA officials, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said the centre provided social, spiritual, and educational guidance to youths living in Valletta and the surrounding areas.

He added that the Church property's great historical worth needed to be conserved.

The Minister praised the volunteers who assist youths with their homework and schoolwork at the centre, while empowering them with social skills.

The volunteers also try to impart useful life skills and spiritual values. At Teen Klabb, teens interact with each other while being monitored by helpers such as teachers, counsellors, and social youth workers.