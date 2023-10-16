A 34-year-old plasterer has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a man and a woman in Marsa on Sunday morning.

73-year-old Joe Bartolo known as il-Babakku, and his 56-year-old partner Carmen Abela, were killed in a garage forming part of a farm in Triq it-Tiġrija, Marsa on Sunday morning. They were reportedly assaulted with large scissors after a fierce argument.

The accused, Iddrisu Faisal, from Ghana, was arrested shortly after, with the police having been led to him by a Nigerian couple who were also allegedly injured by him. The woman suffered grievous injuries.

Faisal, who used to live on the farm where the murder took place, was driven to court under heavy police escort.

Wearing black pants and a sweater, he appeared calm as he heard the charges being read to him through an interpreter. Several members of the victims' families looked on.

Faisal was accused of the wilful murder of Joseph Bartolo and Carmen Abela, the attempted murder of a third person, slightly injuring another person and a police constable, violently resisting a public officer and causing wilful damage to third-party property.

A police car outside the garage in Marsa where Sunday's double murder took place Photo: Chris Sant Fournier. murder scene

Prosecuting Inspector Kurt Zahra presented the passport of the accused together with an expired passport and Italian documents and train card.

No request for bail was made by legal aid lawyer Joseph Brincat.

The prosecution requested a protection order since witnesses still have to testify. Magistrate Abigail Critien upheld the request in respect of the injured persons and members of the Bartolo and Abela families.

AG lawyers Ramon Bonett Sladden and Kaylie Bonett and Inspector Wayne Camilleri are also prosecuting.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Kris Busietta are appearing for the Bartolo and Abela families.