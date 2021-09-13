The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital rose marginally to 35 on Monday from 33 on Sunday as 35 new cases of the virus were detected.

The heath authorities said in their midday bulletin that four patients remain in intensive care.

A total of 43 patients recovered overnight, leaving 723 active cases.

The number of vaccine doses has climbed to 805,479 doses, with 2,240 being booster doses.

Booster doses for immuno-suppressed persons started being administered on Monday.