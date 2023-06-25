Thirty-five cyclists have just started pedalling from Barcelona to Santiago de Compostela to raise funds for cancer research on what is expected to be Alive Charity Foundation’s toughest challenge in 10 years.

The team, which includes six backup members (drivers, physiotherapists, etc) are planning on covering a total of 1,300km with 13,000m of vertical elevation in seven days. They will attempt to cover an average of 200km per day, paddling for around10 hours daily.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Alive Charity Foundation

The Alive Charity Foundation is the first NGO of the sort in Malta, set up to support medical research projects in Malta in the field of cancer.

The original aim of the founding members was to reach the €1 million target. So far, the foundation’s efforts raised €700,000, including €135,000 in aid of breast cancer research, €170,000 to fund children’s cancer research and €80,000 were invested in a children’s recreational area within the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre.

Not even COVID managed to halt the yearly event: in 2021, the team, which usually completes its feats abroad, organised a cycle, run and swim around the Maltese islands.

Between 2019 and 2021, €227,000 were donated to the University of Malta to support seven cancer research projects, through funding of PhD scholarships.

Alive’s current sponsored projects aim for three key aspects of cancer research: early detection, selection of the best treatment programmes, and patient support and rehabilitation.

“While there are numerous local initiatives to support cancer patients and their immediate families while receiving treatment, research remains a most essential pre-requisite,” a spokesperson told Times of Malta.

“Research ensures that treatment is timely, effective and followed up with the right rehabilitation to maintain and restore patients’ physical and emotional well-being. Cancer research provides an ongoing ray of hope to these patients, their families, friends and communities.”

This year, being the 10th anniversary of the foundation, is a special year and the Alive 2023 cycling challenge comes on the back of an intensive six month training programme in Malta

Although they are €300,000 short of the founders aim to raise €1million, they are hoping this year’s fundraiser will get them much closer.

Readers can donate through Paypal by clicking here.

Donations can also be made on the Go Get Funding page here.