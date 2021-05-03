Thirty-five people tested positive for COVID overnight, marking the 14th consecutive day that the number of new daily cases remained below 50.

No deaths were reported by the authorities.

The 35 new cases - a seven-day high - were reported on a day when authorities carried out 1,550 swab tests.

Meanwhile, a further 16 people recovered, meaning Malta now has 280 active COVID cases.

Vaccination continued on Sunday, albeit at a slower pace: data showed that just over 2,100 doses were administered during the previous day.

So far, 108,716 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus. Just under 125,000 others have received one dose of the vaccine so far. Vaccination is currently available to anyone aged 40 or over, with applications for people in their 30s set to open on Tuesday.

Despite the gradual decrease in active COVID cases, the pandemic continues to take its toll on various industries.

The latest business casualties are five English language schools that have decided to close their doors for good after the virus pandemic shutdown proved to be too much of a burden.

Language schools are still restricted to online teaching as a result of the measures re-introduced in March, when the number of new infections had reached record highs.

People are still required to wear a mask outdoors, and regulations also prohibit gatherings of more than four people from different households.

Some 150 people were fined by the police and the Malta Tourism Authority over the weekend following reports of crowds in Pembroke and Mellieħa in breach of COVID-19 regulations. A police officer was attacked and slightly injured in the process.