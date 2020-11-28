Malta’s police force can now count an additional 35 sergeants among its ranks, with 22 men and 13 women constables having been promoted to that rank.

The 35 new police sergeants were officially promoted during a ceremony held on Thursday at police headquarters in Floriana which was led by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and police commissioner Angelo Gafá.

Camilleri encouraged the newly-promoted men and women to not rest on their laurels.

“This is just the first step to developing your career in the police force,” the minister said.

Gafá told the sergeants that he expected them to assume leadership roles and serve as models of policing while out on their beats.

“The public is showing faith in community policing and sergeants who lead squads have never had as important a role as now,” he told them.

The police commissioner reminded the newly-promoted sergeants of a transformational strategy which the police force was implementing to increase trust and respect for the police force and ensure it was well-equipped to protect the country.

Thursday's promotion ceremony is the most recent of a series of staff upgrades within the police force. In August, 31 people were sworn in as police inspectors while in October Gafá promoted 10 inspectors to the rank of superintendent.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri congratulates a member of the police force during Thursday's ceremony. Photo: CMRU

200 honoured for long service

Camilleri and Gafá also honoured 200 members of the police force for their long and efficient service.



Seventy-one members received a medal for having served for 18 years within the force, while 114 received a first clasp, marking 25 years of service.



A further 15 members were honoured with a second clasp after completed 30 years of police service.