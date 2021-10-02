A 35-year-old woman died while COVID-19 positive overnight, health authorities said on Saturday.

The woman is among the youngest victims to die while positive in Malta. No further details about the victim were provided. There have been 459 COVID-linked deaths so far.

Health authorities reported the death on a day when 24 new COVID-19 cases were detected and 21 patients recovered.

Six of Malta's 313 active virus cases currently requiring hospital treatment. There were no virus patients in hospital's intensive treatment unit for a second successive day.

Saturday's figures represent a marginal increase on data reported on Friday. That day, there were five COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in hospital and 14 newly detected cases.

Healthcare workers administered 2,177 vaccine doses on Friday. As of the end of that day, authorities had administered a total of 826,504 vaccine doses, with 13,720 of those being booster shots.